argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.
Shares of ARGX opened at $318.16 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
