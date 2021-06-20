argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of ARGX opened at $318.16 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

