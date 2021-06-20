Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 234,778 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Archrock worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

