Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Sells $271,688.32 in Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15.

On Monday, May 17th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $625,821.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48.

AROC opened at $8.51 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

