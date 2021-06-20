AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 4,134,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,948. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.