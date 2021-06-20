Analyzing McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) & Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for McGrath RentCorp and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

Katapult has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than McGrath RentCorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Katapult’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $572.55 million 3.30 $101.98 million $4.16 18.78 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 17.58% 14.83% 7.70% Katapult N/A -744.22% -14.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Katapult on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

