Analyzing Entera Bio (ENTX) and Its Competitors

Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Entera Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entera Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04% Entera Bio Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 -$9.98 million -8.04 Entera Bio Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.45

Entera Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entera Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Entera Bio Competitors 1118 4447 9811 185 2.58

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 133.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.97%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entera Bio competitors beat Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

