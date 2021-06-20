Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $112.33

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,131 shares of company stock worth $34,951,735. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 661.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

