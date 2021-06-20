Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Target Price at GBX 1,654.22

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,654.22 ($21.61).

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON PRU traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,445 ($18.88). 6,028,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,283. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,511.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38 shares of company stock valued at $58,347.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

