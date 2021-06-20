Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $61.50

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

