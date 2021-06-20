Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) PT at GBX 1,803.71

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,803.71 ($23.57).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

LON IMB traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,580 ($20.64). The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,541. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

