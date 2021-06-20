Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 953.06

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 953.06 ($12.45).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 968 ($12.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,967.30. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

