Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 953.06

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 953.06 ($12.45).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 968 ($12.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,967.30. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

