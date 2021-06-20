Analysts Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $148.91

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.91.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,953,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,188,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

