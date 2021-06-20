Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,134.29

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,134.29 ($14.82).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,394.50 ($18.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,692.33. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 881.60 ($11.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of £13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.