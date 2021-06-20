Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 751,330 shares of company stock worth $11,026,218 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

