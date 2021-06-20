Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.
A number of analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRCA stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
