Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 657,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

