Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 1,073,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,359. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $459.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

