Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $794.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report $794.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.90 million and the highest is $801.70 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $495.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

