Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. BRP reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $75.97. 126,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,803. BRP has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

