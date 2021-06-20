Analysts Anticipate Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vasta Platform.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter.

VSTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.54 million and a P/E ratio of -78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

