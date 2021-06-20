Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce sales of $166.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.85 million and the lowest is $162.38 million. TowneBank posted sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $656.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after buying an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,448,000 after buying an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $16,326,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 426,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,654. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

