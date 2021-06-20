Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.