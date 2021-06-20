Analysts Anticipate Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

