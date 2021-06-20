Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.64. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

