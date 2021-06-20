Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post $295.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.06 million to $304.68 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $261.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

