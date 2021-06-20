Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. CME Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.45. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

