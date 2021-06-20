Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

