Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $50,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 698,997 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $12,919,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

