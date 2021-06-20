Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

AMRX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

