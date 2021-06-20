AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Truist Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.97. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

