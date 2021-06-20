American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in American States Water by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

