American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

AAT stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

