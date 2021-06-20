Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 576,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

