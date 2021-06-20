AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 7.50 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

AMEN opened at $435.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.70. AMEN Properties has a 52-week low of $200.00 and a 52-week high of $700.00.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.