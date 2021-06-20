AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 7.50 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
AMEN opened at $435.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.70. AMEN Properties has a 52-week low of $200.00 and a 52-week high of $700.00.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
