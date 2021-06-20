Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $5,931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 508,239 shares in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.