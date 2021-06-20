Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 6,184 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $97.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

