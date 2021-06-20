Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Northern Trust Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Amazon.com worth $15,148,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

