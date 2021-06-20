Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

