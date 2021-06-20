Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,243. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.