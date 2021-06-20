Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Farley Capital L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Farley Capital L.P. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 14.9% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,511.35. 2,665,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,378.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,543.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

