Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 89,367 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,367 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $200.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.16. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $166.33 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.