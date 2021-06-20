Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $16.01 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $162.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

