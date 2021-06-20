Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $14.44 Million in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 219,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

