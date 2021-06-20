Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.57 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172,385 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

ZEN opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.37. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,508 shares of company stock worth $28,805,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

