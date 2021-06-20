Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 121.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,490 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 337,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock worth $2,914,738. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

