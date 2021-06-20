Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 239.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,617 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Novavax worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Novavax by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total value of $2,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $9,467,065. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $174.41 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

