Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 153,324 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2,816.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,324 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

