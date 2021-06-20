Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

LNT opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

