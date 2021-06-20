Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,698 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $562.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

