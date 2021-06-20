Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $385,000 Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

NYSE FF opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.