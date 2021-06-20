Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $786.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

